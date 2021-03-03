Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on Kevin Harvick's Busch Pole win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on Kevin Harvick's Busch Pole win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Harvick is one of two drivers to finish in the top 10 in all three races so far this season.
Kevin Harvick has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Harvick will start his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford from the pole position with William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing the front row in the field. Additionally, […]
The first three races of the 2021 season have been contested on three different tracks. It is taking a while for a pattern to form. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
The Las Vegas Sands is the biggest casino operator on the city’s famed strip.But as the song says, you need to know when to hold ‘em, and when to fold ‘em. And the Sands on Wednesday said it is selling its Las Vegas real estate and operations for about $6.25 billion. Those properties include the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Sands Expo and Convention Center. The company acknowledged that selling the Venetian is - in its words - “bittersweet” - because that’s what brought fame to the company and to its founder, the late billionaire Sheldon Adelson. The Las Vegas-based company is betting its future on Asia. Its operations in Macao already account for nearly half of the company’s revenue. Singapore casinos make up a third. Back in the U.S., the dealers will keep shuffling. The Sands found buyers for the Venetian’s operating company, and for its land and real estate assets. Among them funds managed by affiliates of private equity giant Apollo Global Management. Apollo said it’s betting Las Vegas will recover as vaccines spark a revival in travel, leisure, and revelry. Shares of Las Vegas Sands rose in early trading Wednesday.
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is returning to the tracks this year after a gap of seven years at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300, a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) stock car race, KNWA and Fox24 reported Tuesday. What Happened: The mascot of the joke cryptocurrency — a Shiba Inu dog — will ride along with driver Stefan Parsons. The car’s main sponsor Sean Taylor, CEO of Springrates said he has lately “been obsessed with learning more about blockchain and the future of decentralized currency.” “I had the idea of including Dogecoin on the car for this race while chatting with Stefan following the season opener in Daytona,” revealed Parsons, according to KNWA and Fox 24. “It was ironic because at the time, I wasn’t aware his dad’s team previously ran the Dogecoin car in 2014. Maybe it was fate.” Why It Matters: DOGE co-founder Billy Markus wrote an open letter on Reddit in February in which he noted some of the sporting events that the cryptocurrency has been involved with — including Nascar and the Jamaican Bobsled team. The meme-themed cryptocurrency has soared 838.01% since the year began, beating the 66.99% YTD returns of the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). DOGE traded 1.61% lower at $0.0507 at press time, while BTC traded 1.01% higher at $49,383.10. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, a DOGE aficionado, said the joke cryptocurrency has a ‘meme shield’ against price drops on Monday. A new release of Dogecoin Core was announced on Feb. 28, which includes “important performance improvements.” Photo by TaurusEmerald on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT CrazeSuch Popularity, Much Wow! Dogecoin Now Available At 1,800 ATMs Across US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...
The New York governor is under investigation over nursing home deaths from Covid and sexual harassment claims Andrew Cuomo’s star rose dramatically last year for his forthright response to the coronavirus crisis but now the New York governor is on the defensive. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP In a year, the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has gone from revered national voice of reason on the Covid-19 pandemic and potential presidential material, to facing demands for his resignation and even calls for his impeachment. He faces a federal inquiry into his administration’s alleged undercount of coronavirus nursing home deaths, accusations of bullying and, most recently, an external investigation led by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, following sexual harassment allegations by two women. After a decade in power, has the 63-year-old former US housing secretary and son of the former New York governor Mario Cuomo, reached the end of the line What are the allegations? The governor was first accused of sexual harassment by former aide Lindsey Boylan in December, and she gave further details last week. In a Medium post she claimed he subjected her to an unwanted kiss and made comments about her appearance, allegations which Cuomo has denied. On Saturday, a second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, also accused the governor of sexual harassment. She alleged in the New York Times that Cuomo asked her about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men, and made comments that she interpreted as assessing her interest in an affair. Cuomo has said he wanted to mentor her. On Sunday, he released a statement in which he acknowledged that “some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”Separately, also last month, his administration was forced to revise its figures for nursing home deaths after it was revealed they were severely undercounted by thousands. He was also accused of threatening to “destroy” the Democratic assemblyman Ron Kim over the scandal, which a Cuomo adviser has denied. How have politicians reacted? In Washington, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, has said Joe Biden supports an independent review and the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has called the sexual harassment allegations “credible”. Closer to home, the Republican state senate minority leader, Robert Ortt, has called for him to resign, as have the Democratic state senator Alessandra Biaggi and assemblyman Kim. New York’s US senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all called for an independent investigation. What consequences has Cuomo faced so far? There is a federal inquiry into the nursing home deaths. Following the sexual harassment allegations, James said on Monday that she had received a formal referral from the executive chamber which gave her the authority to “move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo”. She said the investigation’s findings would be made public in a report. Cuomo’s approval rating dropped last week, but remained relatively high. Could Cuomo resign or be forced from office? Kim told the Guardian on Monday that many legislators were “urging him to step down”. Whether or not Cuomo does will perhaps depend on what the investigation finds. His longtime rival Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York suggested on Monday that if the allegations are found to be true, he should step down. Cuomo is up for re-election next year. He has previously said he intends to run again in 2022, but conversations are reportedly taking place among Democrats about who could challenge him. The governor has also faced some calls for impeachment. Eric Lane, professor of public law and public service at Hofstra University and a former counsel to New York state Democrats, said if the investigation found evidence of criminal behaviour he could face impeachment. But if his behaviour was found to be inappropriate but not criminal then it would be down to the legislature to decide. “I doubt if that turns out to be true that he could get re-elected. I don’t know about it as an impeachment issue,” he said, adding that the allegation over the call to Kim is also a “very serious allegation”. Is there any precedent for impeaching a New York governor? The only time a New York governor was impeached and removed from office was William Sulzer in 1913. Under the state’s constitution, the assembly would have to vote by a simple majority to impeach and then it would go to trial in the state senate, where a two-thirds majority would be needed to convict, but it does not lay out a standard for impeachment. If removed from office, the governor would be replaced by the lieutenant governor, a post currently held by Kathy Hochul. On the prospect of impeachment, the Republican state senator George Borelli told Pix 11: “I think it’s unlikely. But I think it’s possible.”
Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski share their first impressions of the undulating Circuit of the Americas road course.
Shake Milton shook off a defender with a crossover that sent the 76ers into a frenzy, and Furkan Korkmaz buried 3-pointers that sent them on their way toward a romp. Milton scored 26 points, Korkmaz had 19 and the reserves sparked the Philadelphia 76ers to 130-114 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. “The ball was hopping," Milton said.
Older brother of the highest-paid NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that Busch has earned more than $90 million...
Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. The Hendrick system makes it a priority to nurture its young talent and incentivize staying with the organization. The formula produced eight different Cup Series crew chiefs the last two decades, including championship-winners Chad Knaus and Alan Gustafson.
Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it has downloaded the black-box data from the one-car crash that nearly killed Tiger Woods.
Season five of "The Masked Singer" will premiere on March 10 - here's who you will see competing for the crown.
Chase Elliott, a NASCAR professional who drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, is only 25 years old. Net worth: $12 million Read: The Richest Athletes in the World Chase...
Miami winner William Byron joins Kevin Harvick on the front row for Sunday's race.
We’ll be using this space, about twice each week, to provide you with sports betting content as it relates to NASCAR. We‘ll educate you on the concepts, terminology, and nuances of sports betting with the intention of helping create a more informed, responsible, and enjoyable gambling experience for race fans. With the circuit in Las […]
Four drivers enter this week's rankings.
With the popularity of this cars on the rise, it's amazing to see three for sale at once.
This was a game worthy of March.