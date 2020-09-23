Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Las Vegas

Kevin Harvick won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner Points position.

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver will be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.