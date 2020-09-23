Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Las Vegas

Kevin Harvick won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner Points position.
The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver will be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Austin Dillon (P)
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|13
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|18
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|22
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|27
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|28
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|30
|Gray Gaulding
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|34
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|37
|JJ Yeley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|39
|Chad Finchum
|49
|Motorsports Business Management