Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Las Vegas

Staff Report
1 / 1

Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Las Vegas

Kevin Harvick won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner Points position.

RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula | ADVANCING through the playoffs

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver will be joined by Kyle Busch on the front row in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.

Starting spot Driver Car # Team
1 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Kyle Busch (P) 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
4 Aric Almirola (P) 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
6 Clint Bowyer (P) 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Austin Dillon (P) 3 Richard Childress Racing
8 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
10 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
13 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
16 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
17 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
18 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
25 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
26 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
27 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
28 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
29 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
30 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing
31 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
32 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
34 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
36 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
37 JJ Yeley 77 Spire Motorsports
38 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
39 Chad Finchum 49 Motorsports Business Management