Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Texas

Kevin Harvick won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the second Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.
Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will share the front row with the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano, who rated second in the performance metric calculations. Logano earned the victory in last Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway to lock in a spot for the Championship 4, while Harvick finished second.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):
|Start
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|4
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|11
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|15
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|16
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|19
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|21
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|27
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|29
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|31
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|32
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|33
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|35
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|MBM Motorsports
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|38
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|39
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|40
|Chad Finchum
|49
|MBM Motorsports