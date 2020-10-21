Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Texas

Staff Report
Kevin Harvick won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the second Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula | ADVANCING through the playoffs

Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will share the front row with the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano, who rated second in the performance metric calculations. Logano earned the victory in last Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway to lock in a spot for the Championship 4, while Harvick finished second.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):

Start Driver Car # Team
1 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
4 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
5 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
11 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
13 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
15 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
16 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
18 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
19 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
21 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
24 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
25 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
27 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
28 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
29 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
30 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
31 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
32 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
33 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
35 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
36 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports
37 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
38 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
39 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
40 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports