Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Texas

Kevin Harvick won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the second Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula | ADVANCING through the playoffs

Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will share the front row with the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano, who rated second in the performance metric calculations. Logano earned the victory in last Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway to lock in a spot for the Championship 4, while Harvick finished second.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):