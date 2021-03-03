Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for Las Vegas; see full lineup

Kevin Harvick has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Harvick will start his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford from the pole position with William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing the front row in the field.

Additionally, Myatt Snider won the pole for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and Ben Rhodes is on the pole for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 11 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 13 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 14 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 16 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 18 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 19 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 20 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 22 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 23 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 24 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 26 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 27 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 28 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 29 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 31 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 32 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 33 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 34 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 35 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 36 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 37 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.