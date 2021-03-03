Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for Las Vegas; see full lineup
Kevin Harvick has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Harvick will start his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford from the pole position with William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing the front row in the field.
Additionally, Myatt Snider won the pole for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and Ben Rhodes is on the pole for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
2
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
6
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
11
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
12
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
13
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
15
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
16
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
18
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
19
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
20
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
23
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
24
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
26
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
27
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
28
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
30
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
31
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
32
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
33
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
34
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
35
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
36
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
37
Joey Gase
15
Rick Ware Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.