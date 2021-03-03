Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole Award for Las Vegas; see full lineup

Staff Report
·3 min read
1 / 1

Kevin Harvick has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Harvick will start his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford from the pole position with William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing the front row in the field.

Additionally, Myatt Snider won the pole for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and Ben Rhodes is on the pole for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

RELATED: Homestead-Miami schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

2

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

6

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

11

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

12

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

13

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

15

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

16

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

18

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

19

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

20

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

23

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

24

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

26

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

27

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

28

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

29

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

30

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

31

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

32

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

33

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

34

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

35

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

36

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

37

Joey Gase

15

Rick Ware Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

