Kevin Harvick will start first at Las Vegas
Kevin Harvick's early-season success has earned him the Las Vegas pole.
Harvick will start first on Sunday at Vegas after he finished fifth at Homestead. Harvick is just one of two drivers who have finished in the top 10 in all three races so far this season and Harvick hasn't finished any lower than sixth during that span.
Harvick was granted the pole on Wednesday through NASCAR's qualifying formula. The formula is in use for 28 of 36 races this season as NASCAR helps teams save money through the coronavirus pandemic by not holding practice or qualifying ahead of most races.
The qualifying formula consists of four parts: A driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first. Harvick ended up with the lowest number.
Here's the whole Vegas starting lineup. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.
Las Vegas starting lineup
1. Kevin Harvick
2. William Byron
3. Kyle Larson
4. Martin Truex Jr.
5. Michael McDowell
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Kurt Busch
8. Chase Elliott
9. Alex Bowman
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Tyler Reddick
12. Austin Dillon
13. Ryan Newman
14. Kyle Busch
15. Joey Logano
16. Christopher Bell
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18. Chris Buescher
19. Ryan Preece
20. Cole Custer
21. Ross Chastain
22. Daniel Suarez
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Chase Briscoe
25. Justin Haley
26. Ryan Blaney
27. Anthony Alfredo
28. Aric Almirola
29. Erik Jones
30. Matt DiBenedetto
31. Garrett Smithley
32. Cody Ware
33. Corey LaJoie
34. BJ McLeod
35. Josh Bilicki
36. Quin Houff
37. Joey Gase
38. Timmy Hill
