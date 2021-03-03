Kevin Harvick will start first at Las Vegas

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read
Kevin Harvick's early-season success has earned him the Las Vegas pole.

Harvick will start first on Sunday at Vegas after he finished fifth at Homestead. Harvick is just one of two drivers who have finished in the top 10 in all three races so far this season and Harvick hasn't finished any lower than sixth during that span. 

Harvick was granted the pole on Wednesday through NASCAR's qualifying formula. The formula is in use for 28 of 36 races this season as NASCAR helps teams save money through the coronavirus pandemic by not holding practice or qualifying ahead of most races. 

The qualifying formula consists of four parts: A driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first. Harvick ended up with the lowest number.

Here's the whole Vegas starting lineup. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. 

Las Vegas starting lineup

1. Kevin Harvick

2. William Byron

3. Kyle Larson

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Michael McDowell

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Alex Bowman

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Tyler Reddick

12. Austin Dillon

13. Ryan Newman

14. Kyle Busch

15. Joey Logano

16. Christopher Bell

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Chris Buescher

19. Ryan Preece

20. Cole Custer

21. Ross Chastain

22. Daniel Suarez

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Chase Briscoe

25. Justin Haley

26. Ryan Blaney

27. Anthony Alfredo

28. Aric Almirola

29. Erik Jones

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Garrett Smithley

32. Cody Ware

33. Corey LaJoie

34. BJ McLeod

35. Josh Bilicki

36. Quin Houff

37. Joey Gase

38. Timmy Hill

