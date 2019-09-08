Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Harvick out-dueled Joey Logano for a lap on a restart with nine of 160 laps to go and then held on to win his second career Brickyard 400 victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just like his win at the Brickyard in 2003, Harvick won the race from the pole.

of his career.

"This is great. I have to say thanks to all the fans. I can't tell you how much coming to Indianapolis means to me," Harvick said. "As a kid I watched Rick Mears win the Indy 500 and got to be around him as a kid. He was my hero.

"My team built a great race car. I can't say enough about everyone on (this team). They built a heck of a race car. It's the same stuff that we took to Michigan and had a real good weekend there, obviously, and went to Victory Lane.

"I know how much this means to Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and all the guys who work on this car. We've been so close at winning here before."

Asked what his second Brickyard wins means, Harvick said: "I know how much it means to everyone on our team. All these guys that make this car go around. I know how much it means to really everybody. And now baby girl (daughter Piper) gets a trophy."

Bubba Wallace finished a surprising third, William Byron was fourth and Clint Bowyer ended up fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 were Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, Chase Elliott and Paul Menard.

Joining Harvick in the Cup series playoffs this season are Kyle Busch, Logano, Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Elliott, Kyle Larson, Blaney, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Byron, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, only a handful of cars elected to pit and Harvick remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 105. He was followed by Larson, Blaney, Logano and Daniel Suarez.

A multi-car wreck erupted after the restart as the field passed through Turn 2 with Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Daniel Hemric getting the brunt of the damage as the caution was displayed.

Also collected in the incident were Byron, Paul Menard, Parker Kligerman, Matt Tifft and Chris Buescher.

Only a handful of cars elected to pit and when the race returned to green on Lap 112, Harvick continued to lead followed by Blaney, Logano, Suarez and Byron.

Blaney got past Harvick off Turn 2 on the restart to take the lead in the race for the first time.

With 40 laps to go in the race, Blaney had moved out to a 1.7-second lead over Harvick with Logano running third, Suarez fourth and Almirola fifth.

On Lap 129, Kyle Larson hit the wall hard coming off Turn 2 to bring out another caution just after Suarez and Harvick had made their green-flag pit stops.

The remainder of the field hit pit road for what could be their final stops of the race with Blaney the first off. On the restart on Lap 135, Harvick (who stayed out) led the way followed by Blaney, Logano, Wallace and Bowman.

On the restart, Bowman spun and wrecked after contact with Hamlin as NASCAR threw the caution once again. 

The race returned to green on Lap 140 with Harvick out front followed by Blaney. 

With 20 to go, Logano had moved to second behind Harvick as Wallace moved into third.

On Lap 147, Matt Tifft spun in Turn 1 and backed his No. 36 Ford into the wall to bring out the ninth caution of the race. 

Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track and when the race returned to green on Lap 152, Harvick continued to lead followed by Logano, Wallace, Blaney and Hamlin.

Logano battled Harvick side-by-side for nearly a lap before Harvick was able to clear him for the lead through Turn 3.

With five laps remaining, Harvick had extended his lead over Logano to 2.2 seconds as Wallace remained in third.

1

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

160

 

119

2

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

160

6.118

11

3

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

160

8.026

 

4

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

160

8.191

1

5

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

160

8.559

 

6

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

160

9.019

 

7

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

160

9.764

19

8

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

160

11.214

 

9

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

160

12.192

 

10

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

160

12.562

1

11

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

160

12.678

 

12

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

160

13.251

 

13

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

160

13.378

 

14

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

160

15.523

 

15

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

160

15.552

 

16

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

160

15.697

 

17

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

160

16.312

 

18

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

160

16.482

 

19

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

160

17.184

 

20

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

160

17.373

 

21

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

160

29.752

 

22

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

160

46.549

1

23

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

160

47.691

 

24

27

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

 

Chevrolet

157

3 laps

 

25

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

157

3 laps

 

26

54

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

157

3 laps

 

27

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

156

4 laps

 

28

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Ford

156

4 laps

 

29

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Ford

155

5 laps

 

30

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

155

5 laps

 

31

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

153

7 laps

 

32

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

147

13 laps

 

33

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

129

31 laps

5

34

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

109

51 laps

 

35

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

105

55 laps

4

36

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

104

56 laps

 

37

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

87

73 laps

 

38

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

48

112 laps

 

39

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

48

112 laps

 

40

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

40

120 laps

 

