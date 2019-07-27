Kevin Harvick tops Joey Logano for Pocono pole

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Less than a week after earning his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, Harvick is going to remain out front after winning the pole for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Harvick was among the final three drivers to make a qualifying attempt on Saturday and his average lap speed of 174.058 mph topped Joey Logano (173.377 mph) for the top spot. Harvick’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, Aric Almirola, was third (173.161 mph).

Erik Jones was fourth and Austin Dillon qualified fifth. 

"It has been a very good track for me. My guys and the whole company knows that we would love to cross this one off, one of the last two of tracks that we haven't won at," Harvick said. 

"The first race this year we had a great car and the right strategy and jacked it up and the steering box broke. So, you know, it's kind of been one thing after another like that. Tomorrow, it's going to take a fast car and it's going to take everything falling your way so you can get the strategy right.

"Restarts, and pit strategy and all the normal Pocono things that you have to battle are still going to be the things you have to overcome. Track position and starting up front are nice to have."

Prior to the June Pocono race – where Harvick suffered a broken steering box – has had finished fourth or better for five consecutive races at the triangular-shaped track.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch (who has won three of the last four Pocono races), William Byron, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez.

Sunday’s starting positions are tentative. Cars will go through technical inspection Sunday morning and if they will lose their starting position in the race should they fail at least once.

1

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

51.707

 

174.058

2

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

51.910

0.203

173.377

3

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

51.974

0.267

173.164

4

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

51.990

0.283

173.110

5

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

52.126

0.419

172.659

6

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

52.148

0.441

172.586

7

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

52.196

0.489

172.427

8

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

52.213

0.506

172.371

9

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

52.321

0.614

172.015

10

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

52.346

0.639

171.933

11

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

52.365

0.658

171.871

12

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

52.388

0.681

171.795

13

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

52.436

0.729

171.638

14

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

52.482

0.775

171.487

15

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

52.499

0.792

171.432

16

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

52.545

0.838

171.282

17

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

52.597

0.890

171.112

18

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

52.618

0.911

171.044

19

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

52.623

0.916

171.028

20

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

52.638

0.931

170.979

21

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

52.747

1.040

170.626

22

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

52.800

1.093

170.455

23

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

52.848

1.141

170.300

24

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

53.002

1.295

169.805

25

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

53.048

1.341

169.658

26

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

53.221

1.514

169.106

27

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

53.255

1.548

168.998

28

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

53.301

1.594

168.852

29

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

53.370

1.663

168.634

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

53.417

1.710

168.486

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

53.861

2.154

167.097

32

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

53.979

2.272

166.732

33

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

54.800

3.093

164.234

34

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

54.809

3.102

164.207

35

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

54.890

3.183

163.964

36

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

55.423

3.716

162.387

37

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

55.539

3.832

162.048

38

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Ford

56.011

4.304

160.683

