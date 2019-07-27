Kevin Harvick tops Joey Logano for Pocono pole
Less than a week after earning his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, Harvick is going to remain out front after winning the pole for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Harvick was among the final three drivers to make a qualifying attempt on Saturday and his average lap speed of 174.058 mph topped Joey Logano (173.377 mph) for the top spot. Harvick’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, Aric Almirola, was third (173.161 mph).
Erik Jones was fourth and Austin Dillon qualified fifth.
of his career and first at Pocono, where he is still looking for his first career victory.
"It has been a very good track for me. My guys and the whole company knows that we would love to cross this one off, one of the last two of tracks that we haven't won at," Harvick said.
"The first race this year we had a great car and the right strategy and jacked it up and the steering box broke. So, you know, it's kind of been one thing after another like that. Tomorrow, it's going to take a fast car and it's going to take everything falling your way so you can get the strategy right.
"Restarts, and pit strategy and all the normal Pocono things that you have to battle are still going to be the things you have to overcome. Track position and starting up front are nice to have."
Prior to the June Pocono race – where Harvick suffered a broken steering box – has had finished fourth or better for five consecutive races at the triangular-shaped track.
Rounding out the top 10 were Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch (who has won three of the last four Pocono races), William Byron, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez.
Sunday’s starting positions are tentative. Cars will go through technical inspection Sunday morning and if they will lose their starting position in the race should they fail at least once.
1
4
Ford
51.707
174.058
2
22
Ford
51.910
0.203
173.377
3
10
Ford
51.974
0.267
173.164
4
20
Toyota
51.990
0.283
173.110
5
3
Chevrolet
52.126
0.419
172.659
6
48
Chevrolet
52.148
0.441
172.586
7
18
Toyota
52.196
0.489
172.427
8
24
Chevrolet
52.213
0.506
172.371
9
1
Chevrolet
52.321
0.614
172.015
10
41
Ford
52.346
0.639
171.933
11
19
Toyota
52.365
0.658
171.871
12
11
Toyota
52.388
0.681
171.795
13
95
Toyota
52.436
0.729
171.638
14
2
Ford
52.482
0.775
171.487
15
88
Chevrolet
52.499
0.792
171.432
16
14
Ford
52.545
0.838
171.282
17
34
Ford
52.597
0.890
171.112
18
17
Ford
52.618
0.911
171.044
19
38
Ford
52.623
0.916
171.028
20
12
Ford
52.638
0.931
170.979
21
21
Ford
52.747
1.040
170.626
22
8
Chevrolet
52.800
1.093
170.455
23
9
Chevrolet
52.848
1.141
170.300
24
6
Ford
53.002
1.295
169.805
25
47
Chevrolet
53.048
1.341
169.658
26
43
Chevrolet
53.221
1.514
169.106
27
36
Ford
53.255
1.548
168.998
28
37
Chevrolet
53.301
1.594
168.852
29
42
Chevrolet
53.370
1.663
168.634
30
32
Ford
53.417
1.710
168.486
31
00
Chevrolet
53.861
2.154
167.097
32
13
Chevrolet
53.979
2.272
166.732
33
53
Chevrolet
54.800
3.093
164.234
34
51
Ford
54.809
3.102
164.207
35
15
Chevrolet
54.890
3.183
163.964
36
27
Chevrolet
55.423
3.716
162.387
37
77
Chevrolet
55.539
3.832
162.048
38
52
Ford
56.011
4.304
160.683