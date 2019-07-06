Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart grace cover of NASCAR Heat 4 For the second time in his career, Kevin Harvick has landed the coveted cover athlete role for the latest NASCAR video game. This time around, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is joined by boss and fellow NASCAR champion Tony Stewart on the cover of NASCAR Heat 4. Prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona […]

For the second time in his career, Kevin Harvick has landed the coveted cover athlete role for the latest NASCAR video game. This time around, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is joined by boss and fellow NASCAR champion Tony Stewart on the cover of NASCAR Heat 4.

Prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, 704Games unveiled the new look and announced that the newest edition in the NASCAR Heat franchise is available for pre-order now at NASCARHeat.com. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the Stewart-Haas racing team on the NASCAR Heat 4 cover alongside Tony,” said Harvick, who was last on the cover in 2005. “We have the best fans in the world, many of whom are very passionate about the NASCAR Heat franchise.”

NASCAR Heat 4 sports a brand new look and feel for race fans, complete with stunning visual and audio enhancements, an upgraded user interface and the introduction of new tire models for various track types, making for an even more realistic racing experience on 38 virtual tracks across the country.

The fourth installment of the NASCAR Heat game also boasts a deeper career mode where players can operate and manage their own team and, for the first time, start in any of the four series included in the game.

The career mode will again include the Xtreme Dirt Tour, and dirt racing enthusiast Stewart will be the highest rated driver in the series, with his own team, Smoke Racing. Players will have the chance to join his team and race in his No. 14 custom Late Model paint scheme as they progress.

“My passion for dirt racing is well documented, so to play such a big part in that experience in NASCAR Heat 4 is exciting,” said Stewart. “The whole Stewart-Haas team is appreciative of the opportunity to be on the cover, and I can’t wait for fans to get a hold of the game and join my team.”

NASCAR Heat 4 is available to pre-order today for $49.99 (Standard Edition) & $69.99 (Gold Edition) at NASCARHeat.com and other retail websites.