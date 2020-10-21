Kevin Harvick will start from the Cup pole position at Texas Motor Speedway

After a runner-up finish at Kansas Speedway, points leader Kevin Harvick will start from the pole position in the starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway, his third top starting spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Joey Logano, who outdueled Harvick at Kansas to take the first of four slots in the Nov. 8 championship finale at Phoenix Raceway, will start second, followed by Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott in the second row.

Here are the starting positions for the rest of the remaining eight playoff drivers (in order): Alex Bowman (fifth), Martin Truex Jr. (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh) and Kurt Busch (eighth).

Harvick, who will be starting first for the sixth time this season, was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, the driver’s finish, team owner’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver finished second and led 85 of 267 laps Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Since the end of the regular season, playoff cars now fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 8, the top eight starting positions will be playoff cars, etc.

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on nearly all race weekends.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile oval)

Length: 334 laps (501 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 105. Stage 2 ends Lap 210.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for the Texas Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas (200 laps, 300 miles), 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Sunday at Texas (147 laps, 220.5 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1

