Kevin Harvick sidelined early after Stage 1 crash at Kansas

A Stage 1 crash knocked playoff contender Kevin Harvick out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was running in tight quarters behind the No. 1 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain and the No. 45 Toyota of Bubba Wallace in the 33rd of 267 laps in the Hollywood Casino 400. When Chastain and Wallace drifted up in front of his car at the exit of Turn 4, Harvick’s car broke loose and walloped the outside retaining wall.

“When those two cars came up in front of me I just got super tight,” Harvick said. “When I lifted, it grabbed and got loose. I just wasn‘t expecting them to come up and my car getting that tight.”

Harvick limped his car back to pit road, but the damage was too severe for him to continue. He will finish last in the 36-car field.

That outcome, combined with his 33rd-place result in last weekend’s playoff opener at Darlington, placed him at a sizable deficit in his quest for a second Cup Series championship.

“Yeah, it is what it is,” Harvick said. “We were racing to win anyway today, so that is what we will do again next week.”

This story will be updated.