Kevin Harvick selling south Charlotte estate for $12.5 million after buying famous Lake Norman home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A NASCAR star is selling his south Charlotte home for $12.5 million.

Semi-retired driver Kevin Harvick and his wife Delana listed their home last week eight months after purchasing another one on Lake Norman. They purchased the 4.5-acre estate off Carmel Road in 2014 for $3.34 million.

The primary home is 9,500 square feet, with two outparcels making the total square footage more than 13,000.

The selling agent is Heather Gibbs from Corcoran HM Properties.

According to Realtor.com, the home built in 2003 features six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and a six-car garage. The property also features:

Pool house and guest house

Gated entry

Private putting green

Dual primary baths

Home theater

Gym

Golf simulator

The Harvicks purchased the Cornelius home used in movie “Talladega Nights” in October 2023 for just more than half of what they listed their Charlotte property. The 2014 Cup Series champion stepped down as a full-time Cup Series driver after the 2023 season, and now is an analyst for Fox Sports.

