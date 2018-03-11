Kevin Harvick scores third win of 2018 at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick (4) stands during a parade lap before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kevin Harvick won again.

Harvick scored his third-straight win of the 2018 season — a season that’s just four races old — at Phoenix on Sunday, passing Chase Elliott with 38 laps to go for the lead.

Harvick’s pass wasn’t officially for the lead. But he and Elliott were the top two cars who had made their final pit stops as the cars ahead of them at the moment still had to pit. When Ryan Newman pitted a dozen or so laps after Harvick’s pass of Elliott, Harvick had smooth sailing to his ninth Phoenix win.

After taking the checkered flag, Harvick had a fantastic trolling moment as well. He was penalized 20 points for two separate infractions after winning last week at Las Vegas. One of those infractions was for a bowed-in rear windshield, which Harvick said was penalized because of reaction on social media.

Before doing his burnout, Harvick got out of his car and hit his rear windshield in front of the grandstands. It was a power move.

(Via Fox)

Harvick is powerful at Phoenix. He hasn’t finished any lower than sixth in the last 10 races at the track, a span that includes six wins.

“I’ve pissed, is what I’ve been. I’ve been mad as all get out. This team does a great job, this organization does a great job and we’ve got fast race cars. And to take that away from those guys just really pissed me off last week.”

Kyle Busch finished second, the same place he finished last week behind Harvick. The two engaged in a fantastic battle with Denny Hamlin for approximately 25 laps during the final stage of the race. Busch eventually prevailed before the last set of pit stops, but the three drivers raced nose-to-tail in varying grooves for a considerable time trying to figure out how to get past each other.

Hamlin finished fourth behind Elliott in third. Polesitter Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Busch said he entered the race knowing Harvick was the guy to beat.

“Before the race I knew the 4 car would be the car to beat,” Busch said. “I didn’t think we’d be the second-best car today but we actually had a shot to race him and out-race him and beat him but it just didn’t quite work out.”

Full results:

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Kyle Busch

3. Chase Elliott

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Aric Almirola

8. Daniel Suarez

9. Erik Jones

10. Kurt Busch

11. Ryan Newman

12. William Byron

13. Alex Bowman

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Brad Keselowski

16. Ryan Blaney

17. Austin Dillon

18. Kyle Larson

19. Joey Logano

20. Trevor Bayne

21. AJ Allmendinger

22. David Ragan

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Kasey Kahne

25. Matt DiBenedetto

26. Jamie McMurray

27. Ross Chastain

28. Darrell Wallace Jr.

29. Chris Buescher

30. Ty Dillon

31. DJ Kennington

32. Michael McDowell

33. Timmy Hill

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Jeffrey Earnhardt

36. Paul Menard

37. Corey LaJoie

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.