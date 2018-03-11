Kevin Harvick scores third win of 2018 at Phoenix
Kevin Harvick won again.
Harvick scored his third-straight win of the 2018 season — a season that’s just four races old — at Phoenix on Sunday, passing Chase Elliott with 38 laps to go for the lead.
Harvick’s pass wasn’t officially for the lead. But he and Elliott were the top two cars who had made their final pit stops as the cars ahead of them at the moment still had to pit. When Ryan Newman pitted a dozen or so laps after Harvick’s pass of Elliott, Harvick had smooth sailing to his ninth Phoenix win.
After taking the checkered flag, Harvick had a fantastic trolling moment as well. He was penalized 20 points for two separate infractions after winning last week at Las Vegas. One of those infractions was for a bowed-in rear windshield, which Harvick said was penalized because of reaction on social media.
Before doing his burnout, Harvick got out of his car and hit his rear windshield in front of the grandstands. It was a power move.
Harvick is powerful at Phoenix. He hasn’t finished any lower than sixth in the last 10 races at the track, a span that includes six wins.
“I’ve pissed, is what I’ve been. I’ve been mad as all get out. This team does a great job, this organization does a great job and we’ve got fast race cars. And to take that away from those guys just really pissed me off last week.”
Kyle Busch finished second, the same place he finished last week behind Harvick. The two engaged in a fantastic battle with Denny Hamlin for approximately 25 laps during the final stage of the race. Busch eventually prevailed before the last set of pit stops, but the three drivers raced nose-to-tail in varying grooves for a considerable time trying to figure out how to get past each other.
Hamlin finished fourth behind Elliott in third. Polesitter Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.
Busch said he entered the race knowing Harvick was the guy to beat.
“Before the race I knew the 4 car would be the car to beat,” Busch said. “I didn’t think we’d be the second-best car today but we actually had a shot to race him and out-race him and beat him but it just didn’t quite work out.”
Full results:
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Kyle Busch
3. Chase Elliott
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Clint Bowyer
7. Aric Almirola
8. Daniel Suarez
9. Erik Jones
10. Kurt Busch
11. Ryan Newman
12. William Byron
13. Alex Bowman
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Ryan Blaney
17. Austin Dillon
18. Kyle Larson
19. Joey Logano
20. Trevor Bayne
21. AJ Allmendinger
22. David Ragan
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. Kasey Kahne
25. Matt DiBenedetto
26. Jamie McMurray
27. Ross Chastain
28. Darrell Wallace Jr.
29. Chris Buescher
30. Ty Dillon
31. DJ Kennington
32. Michael McDowell
33. Timmy Hill
34. Gray Gaulding
35. Jeffrey Earnhardt
36. Paul Menard
37. Corey LaJoie
