Kevin Harvick on pit crew: ‘They just weren’t prepared tonight’

CONCORD, N.C. — Kevin Harvick described his runner-up finish in Saturday night’s All-Star Race as “terrible” because of the struggles on pit road.

Harvick won the second stage but lost six spots on pit road and then suffered a loose wheel a few laps later. He was helped when a caution came out for an incident that involved Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon. That kept him from needing to pit under green and lose a lap. But even that didn’t cool his frustration after finishing second to Kyle Larson for the $1 million prize.

“We shot both of our feet off with the absolute dominant car,” said Harvick, who won last year’s All-Star Race. “The guys did a great job preparing the race car and weren’t ready to make a pit stop on pit road tonight.”

Asked if changes need to be made to the pit crew, Harvick said:

“They just need to be ready to race. They’ve done it all year. You can’t just show up and have it be a disaster. They’ve been great all year. Tonight wasn’t great. That’s for sure. Spotted the whole field, started the tail back with 15 laps to go.

“All you’ve got to do is the same pit stop you do every week. It is not any different. You’ve just got to be prepared. They just weren’t prepared tonight.”

Harvick said he expects the pit crew to be better for next weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.

“They’re experienced enough,” said Harvick, who led 33 of 88 laps. “They know that it didn’t go the way they wanted it to go. They’ll go back and they’ll be ready. That’s the great part about having an experienced pit crew. They can go back and fix it. They better fix it.”

In all fairness, our pit crew has been great all year this year. The best year we have had on pit road since the inception of the 4 team.

Last night just wasn’t our night. There has been other weeks that the car sucked and they were spot on and got us top 5s. It’s a team sport.. https://t.co/uLjAk2c2oM — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) May 19, 2019



