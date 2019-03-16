Keselowski, Harvick top practices at Auto Club Brad Keselowski topped the leaderboard in Saturday's final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Auto Club Speedway at 176.648 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in preparation for Sunday's Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Keselowski will start 13th. Right behind him was Sunoco Rookie of […]

Brad Keselowski topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Auto Club Speedway at 176.648 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in preparation for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Keselowski will start 13th.

Right behind him was Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet at 176.548 mph. Hemric was at the top of the charts for a majority of practice and will start 17th on Sunday.

RELATED: Practice results | Best 10-lap averages at Auto Club

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rounding out the top five were Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (176.293 mph), Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (176.168 mph) and Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford (176.130 mph).

Hemric was the only Chevrolet among a Ford-dominated top five.

Kevin Harvick, who led the second practice at Auto Club in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, finished final practice in 17th, followed by Jimmie Johnson, who paced the first practice in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, in 18th.

Series points leader Kyle Busch was 11th fastest with a speed of 175.820 mph in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Kevin Harvick paces second practice at Auto Club

Kevin Harvick topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Auto Club Speedway at 175.867 mph in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in advance of Sunday‘s Auto Club 400.

Harvick has one win at the 2-mile California track in 2011 and is still looking for his first victory of the 2019 season.

Story continues

Right behind him was series points leader Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 175.773 mph. Busch is one victory away from logging 200 NASCAR career wins in all three series and could make NASCAR history at Auto Club.

RELATED: Practice results | Busch eyes milestone | Lineup for Sunday’s race

Rounding out the top five were Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford (175.644 mph), Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (175.550 mph) and Daniel Hemric in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (175.409).

Kyle Larson in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet got into the wall in Turn 4 late in practice after a tight squeeze by Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He scraped the right rear quarter panel of his Chevrolet but didn‘t suffer from any significant damage.

MORE: Best 10-lap averages from practice