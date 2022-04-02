Kevin Harvick: NASCAR ‘fortunate as a sport’ to have aggressive drivers
Kevin Harvick, known for aggressive driving throughout his career, shares his thoughts on Ross Chastain and the next generation of hard-nosed drivers.
For the second consecutive week and third time of the seven-race old season, Team Penske‘s Ryan Blaney will start from the Busch Light Pole — earning the top position Saturday in qualifying for Sunday‘s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Blaney‘s No. 12 Ford Mustang turned in […]
Ryan Blaney, who has never finished better than 10th in a Cup race at Richmond, will start on the pole for Sunday's race.
Seven NASCAR Cup Series teams lost a crew member and pit selection for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after failing pre-qualifying inspection twice on Friday evening. RELATED: Richmond weekend schedule | See this weekend’s paint schemes The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of […]
Ryan Blaney is on a roll running for poles. The Team Penske driver turned a lap of 119.782 mph at Richmond Raceway on Saturday to earn his third consecutive top starting spot in NASCAR's top series. William Byron will start on the outside of the front row, with Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe in the second row, and Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. next.
Is it too soon to say that the NASCAR Cup Series hierarchy is changing?
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. talk about the aggressive driving styles of newcomers to the sport and how the opportunity to retaliate for getting spun out of the lead hasn't presented itself yet.
RICHMOND, Va. — After finishing last in the opening race of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season in February at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway, Justin Bonsignore was in need of a rebound. That came Friday at Richmond Raceway, where Bonsignore triumphed in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, the second race of the […]
Here is how the field will line up behind Ryan Blaney in Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway.
Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for NASCAR’s return to the East Coast and the seventh regular-season Cup Series race of the 2022 campaign. Race-day info 📝 Where: Richmond, Virginia Approximate start time: 3:30 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM […]
IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi: 'Now we don't only have to compete against NASCAR, we’ve got to compete against F1 as well.”
Justin Haley also must serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday's Cup race. Five other cars failed inspection twice Friday.
Although Chase Elliott is the only driver at Hendrick Motorsports without a NASCAR Cup win this season, the former series champion isn't worried.
