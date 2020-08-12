Kevin Harvick nabs Busch Pole Award for Daytona Road Course debut

The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s GoBowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and series points leader Kevin Harvick is on the Busch Pole.

The lineup was determined for the first time by using NASCAR’s new competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing position from the previous race (weighted 50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

After crunching the numbers, Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is this week’s Busch Pole Award winner and will lead the field to the green flag for this week’s race. Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will join him on the front row.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

An example of how the math works: Harvick finished first in the last race (1 x 0.5), is first in owner points (1 x 0.35) and his fastest lap in Sunday’s race at Michigan ranked second (2 x .15). His metric total is 1.15. That was enough to beat Hamlin, whose metric total was 2.20; he finished second last Sunday (2 x 0.5), is third in owner points (3 x .035) and scored the second-fastest lap of the race (2 x 0.15).

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch make up the second row, powered by their finishes of third and fourth, respectively, at Michigan.

Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, who wrecked out of the race early when Keselowski inadvertently spun and collected Blaney in a wreck while battling for the lead, saw their starting spots heavily impacted. Keselowski will line up 17th and Blaney is slotted 24th.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.

Starting spot Driver Car # Team
1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
6 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
10 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
11 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
15 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
17 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
19 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
24 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
28 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing
30 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
31 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
33 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
34 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
36 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
37 Gray Gaulding 53 Rick Ware Racing
38 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
39 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard Motorsports