Kevin Harvick nabs Busch Pole Award for Daytona Road Course debut

The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s GoBowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and series points leader Kevin Harvick is on the Busch Pole.
The lineup was determined for the first time by using NASCAR’s new competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing position from the previous race (weighted 50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).
After crunching the numbers, Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is this week’s Busch Pole Award winner and will lead the field to the green flag for this week’s race. Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will join him on the front row.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
An example of how the math works: Harvick finished first in the last race (1 x 0.5), is first in owner points (1 x 0.35) and his fastest lap in Sunday’s race at Michigan ranked second (2 x .15). His metric total is 1.15. That was enough to beat Hamlin, whose metric total was 2.20; he finished second last Sunday (2 x 0.5), is third in owner points (3 x .035) and scored the second-fastest lap of the race (2 x 0.15).
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch make up the second row, powered by their finishes of third and fourth, respectively, at Michigan.
Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, who wrecked out of the race early when Keselowski inadvertently spun and collected Blaney in a wreck while battling for the lead, saw their starting spots heavily impacted. Keselowski will line up 17th and Blaney is slotted 24th.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|10
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|11
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|20
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|24
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go FAS Racing
|30
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|34
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|37
|Gray Gaulding
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|Beard Motorsports