Kevin Harvick nabs Busch Pole Award for Daytona Road Course debut

The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s GoBowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and series points leader Kevin Harvick is on the Busch Pole.

The lineup was determined for the first time by using NASCAR’s new competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing position from the previous race (weighted 50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

After crunching the numbers, Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford is this week’s Busch Pole Award winner and will lead the field to the green flag for this week’s race. Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will join him on the front row.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

An example of how the math works: Harvick finished first in the last race (1 x 0.5), is first in owner points (1 x 0.35) and his fastest lap in Sunday’s race at Michigan ranked second (2 x .15). His metric total is 1.15. That was enough to beat Hamlin, whose metric total was 2.20; he finished second last Sunday (2 x 0.5), is third in owner points (3 x .035) and scored the second-fastest lap of the race (2 x 0.15).

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch make up the second row, powered by their finishes of third and fourth, respectively, at Michigan.

Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, who wrecked out of the race early when Keselowski inadvertently spun and collected Blaney in a wreck while battling for the lead, saw their starting spots heavily impacted. Keselowski will line up 17th and Blaney is slotted 24th.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below.