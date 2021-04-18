Kevin Harvick matches Joe Nemechek atop the NASCAR national series starts list

Staff Report
·1 min read
Kevin Harvick has hit an impressive milestone this weekend as he tied Joe Nemechek atop the all-time list for NASCAR national series starts with the green flag waving for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, according to Racing Insights.

Nemechek and Harvick are now tied with a mark of 1,197 national series starts — a mark which Harvick stands to surpass next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the GEICO 500 on April 25 (2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Harvick also stands as NASCAR’s Iron Man — having not missed a Cup Series start since 2002 when he missed the spring Martinsville race. His consecutive starts streak stands at 685 with the start of today’s race.

Check out the list below of the top 10 drivers with the most national series starts (provided by Racing Insights).

Rank

Driver

Starts

T-1

Joe Nemechek

1,197

T-1

Kevin Harvick

1,197

3

Richard Petty

1,185

4

Mark Martin

1,143

5

Kyle Busch

1,094

6

Michael Waltrip

1,072

7

Morgan Shepherd

1,027

8

Terry Labonte

1,017

9

Jeff Burton

1,005

10

Dale Jarrett

998

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish. The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.