Kevin Harvick marks Pocono memory with donation to Joey Logano's foundation

A driver feud that bubbled up years ago at Pocono Raceway found a happy resolution in the same place Saturday, benefiting both goodwill in the NASCAR Cup Series garage and a pair of good causes.

Kevin Harvick presented Joey Logano with a $12,000 donation from one driver’s foundation to the other’s on Saturday. The gift came from T-shirt sales from Harvick’s merch store, with proceeds going to — it turns out — both charitable groups.

The shirts read: “I wear the fire suit in this family,” a play on Logano’s jab toward Harvick and his wife, DeLana, after the two drivers had an on-track run-in during the 2010 season at Pocono. At the time, DeLana Harvick was regularly seen atop her husband’s team’s pit box with a team fire suit, something that the 20-year-old Logano made light of in his remarks after a fiery post-race confrontation.

The Harvicks made T-shirts to mark the occasion back in 2010 and recently brought them back in recognition of memorable moments from Kevin Harvick’s career as he navigates his final Cup Series season. The two drivers have become Cup Series champions since then and have long since overcome their differences.

When Logano ran a Shell/Pennzoil throwback to a former Harvick paint scheme from that era, Logano’s wife, Brittany, wore a fire suit in the design’s reveal and on pit road at Darlington Raceway in 2019. Earlier this week, Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing team had its own take on the remembrance, putting the driver’s 5-year-old daughter, Piper, in charge of the No. 4 car at the team’s shop.

Both were able to again share a laugh in looking back on their dust-up Saturday while raising funds for their philanthropic efforts. Fittingly, the Logano family was decked out in the matching shirts when Harvick made the presentation.

"I wear the firesuit in this family". The phrase that keeps on giving. Right @DeLanaHarvick!? I had fun surprising @joeylogano with a check from t-shirts sales!#4TheKids @thekhfoundation @JoeyLoganoFDN pic.twitter.com/2DLmEPx22W — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) July 22, 2023

Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is set to be Harvick’s final Pocono start. Harvick is scheduled to start fourth in the No. 4 Mustang, with Logano sixth in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

Logano reflected on the gesture from Harvick and his foundation before his qualifying effort.

“Well, I’m glad we figured it all out,” Logano said, looking back to what was just his second full year of Cup Series competition. “So here’s the thing, you sometimes grow up in front of everybody. And yeah, Kevin wrecked me that day, and I was mad about it. I probably shouldn’t have brought his wife into the middle of it or made it that personal, but the fact that they made a joke out of it and Kevin and I get along really well now, and to see his kids all involved, they just came over to our bus and gave us a donation to our foundation, the Joey Logano Foundation, and he gave the kids all the ‘I wear the firesuit in the family’ T-shirts and all. So it’s become a fun joke between us now. I still regret saying it, but at least some good things came out of it. They raised a bunch of money for their foundation, and they paid it forward to us, so that’s pretty special. That’s cool.”