Kevin Harvick makes contact with Chase Elliott, No. 9 cuts a tire
Kevin Harvick slides up the race track and makes contact with Chase Elliott, forcing the No. 9 to pit late at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson talks about the finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, highlighting teammate Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick's tangle at the end.
Bristol winners and losers: Kyle Larson celebrated. Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick feuded. And the first four fell from the Cup playoffs.
Four drivers were eliminated from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after Saturday‘s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the postseason field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12. WINNER Kyle Larson. Larson got his sixth victory of the season with a dramatic late pass of Kevin Harvick to cap the opening round of the […]
Watch as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott have words after an on-track incident between the two drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kevin Harvick unloads on Chase Elliott and the contact on track and heated exchange on pit road at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple confrontations as NASCAR's biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.
The drivers were racing for the lead when contact caused Elliott’s flat tire. On an ensuing lap, Elliott drove into Harvick, who was still fighting for first.
Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell each were eliminated from the Cup playoffs.
Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s Cup race at Bristol on Saturday night, but four drivers saw their playoff hopes dashed. Here’s who was cut from the field Saturday night.
The drivers had plenty to say about Saturday night's Cup playoff eliminator race at Bristol Motor Speedway...
After Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick clashed on track, Kyle Larson took the lead from Harvick with four laps to go and won Saturday at Bristol.
Get a look from a different angle as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott get heated on pit road after the Bristol Night Race.
Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off." The fickle crowd struggled to pick a side before settling firmly behind Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver.
