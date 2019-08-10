Kevin Harvick leads Saturday morning Cup practice at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Kevin Harvick posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick led the way with a lap of 190.501 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (190.018 mph), William Byron (189.998), Erik Jones (189.883) and Joey Logano (189.863).

There were no incidents in the session.

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski ran the most laps in the session at 51.

Harvick also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 189.414 mph. He was followed by Jones (188.206 mph) and Busch (188.182).

Final Cup practice will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and online here: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series-practice-qualifying?pid=223154