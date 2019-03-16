Kevin Harvick leads Saturday’s first Cup practice at Auto Club Speedway

Kevin Harvick posted the fastest speed in the first of two Cup practice sessions Saturday at Auto Club Speedway.

Harvick had a speed of 175.867 mph around the 2-mile track. He recorded 22 laps in the session.

Harvick was followed by Kyle Busch (175.773 mph), Brad Keselowski (175.644), Martin Truex Jr. (175.550) and Daniel Hemric (175.550).

Austin Dillon, the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race, was ninth on the speed chart (174.919).

Keselowski had the best 10-lap average at 173.219 mph.

Busch and Hemric each recorded the most laps in the session with 37.

There were no incidents in the session. Kyle Larson did make slight contact with the wall late, but suffered no serious damage.

