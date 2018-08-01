Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne docked 10 points for Pocono inspection failure

Both Kevin Harvick and Kasey Kahne have been docked 10 driver points by NASCAR for their cars failing post-qualifying inspection three times on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Each team was also docked 10 owner points.

Leavine Family Racing will not appeal Kahne’s penalty. NBC Sports has reached out to Stewart-Haas Racing to ask if it will appeal Harvick’s penalty.

Harvick is now 58 points behind Kyle Busch, but remains second in the standings. This is his second points penalty of the season. He was docked 20 driver points and the seven playoffs he earned from sweeping every stage of the March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a failed window brace and side skirts being aluminum instead of steel.

Kahne left Pocono 27th in the standings. He is now in 28th, nine points behind Michael McDowell.

NASCAR also issued two indefinite suspensions.

David M. Little, Jr. was suspended for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Douglas E. Chouinard was suspended for violating rule 2.11.a in the rulebook, which states, “Any NASCAR Member charged with any violation of the law (misdemeanor and/or felony) shall notify NASCAR … prior to the next scheduled Event or within 72 hours of being so charged, whichever is earlier.”