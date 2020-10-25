Kevin Harvick‘s bid to win a fourth consecutive Cup playoff race at Texas took a hit when he made contact with the wall early in Sunday’s event.

Harvick hit the wall while leading on a restart on Lap 30 of the 334-lap race.

“It’s wet!” Harvick said on the radio after the contact, noting mist that had been falling throughout the race and led to the event being stopped after 52 laps were complete.

Harvick went low into Turns 1 and 2 on the Lap 30 restart and drifted up the track. He hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2.

“That thing was like on ice,” Harvick later said on the team’s radio of his incident.

He fell two laps down after repairs to the right side of the car. Harvick returned to the track 38th in the 40-car field.

“I was the first one to the kind of wet racetrack,” Harvick said on NBCSN. “I was committed and got to the center of the corner and the front just took off and didn’t stop until I hit the fence. Obviously, we’re battling a mist and I think just being the first one to it, (the car) never turned.

“The PJ1 is just like ice. … I was not expecting it to be that slick.”

Harvick was in 36th place, one lap down when the race was stopped for moisture after 52 laps. During the red flag, crew chief Rodney Childers said on the team’s radio that the damage on the right side didn’t look too bad.

Kevin Harvick hits wall early at Texas originally appeared on NBCSports.com