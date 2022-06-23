Kevin Harvick gets new No. 4 crew members before Nashville
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kevin HarvickAmerican racing driver
Kevin Harvick will see changes to his pit crew before Sunday‘s Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed the news Thursday, and the change comes after Harvick criticized his crew in two of the last three races.
RELATED: Harvick rips pit crew | Cup Series standings
“We had our minimum of once-a-week catastrophic failure on pit road and got back as far forward as we could, as usual,” Harvick said after the race at Sonoma Raceway. “It is what it is, I guess.”
Harvick‘s final stop at Sonoma was 22 seconds, according to Racing Insights.
The 2014 Cup champion has scored top-five finishes in three of the last five races but remains winless through 16 races and is currently outside the playoff bubble — seven points behind teammate Aric Almirola.
Daniel Coffey takes over as the front-tire changer for Harvick‘s team, while Brandon Banks is the No. 4 team‘s new jackman. Both crew members come from Chase Briscoe‘s team. Rear-tire changer Daniel Smith, tire carrier Jeremy Howard and fueler Evan Marchal will remain on Harvick‘s crew.
Briscoe will get Shayne Pipala, who had been the front-tire changer for Harvick‘s team. Jackman Stan Doolittle moves from the No. 4 team to Cody Ware‘s No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team.
Harvick finished fifth last season at Nashville.