Kevin Harvick on future beyond 2023: 'It could go either way at this particular point'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick said his racing future beyond the 2023 season will be determined in advance of this year’s season-opening Daytona 500, which will kick off Harvick’s 23rd consecutive year at the sport’s highest level.

“I think it could go either way at this particular point,” Harvick said Thursday while in Nashville for the industry’s Champions Week celebration.

“Right now I’ll know that answer before we get to Daytona,” Harvick said when asked about driving beyond the 2023 season, which will also serve as NASCAR’s 75-year anniversary season. “I don’t really have a clear answer on that right now. I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100 percent that we will have a direction.”

Harvick is entering his 10th season driving for Stewart-Haas, where he’s won 37 races and the 2014 Cup Series championship. He previously raced at Richard Childress Racing from 2001-13, earning an additional 23 race wins during that time.

All told, Harvick, 46, sits tied for ninth with fellow active driver Kyle Busch on NASCAR’s all-time Cup Series wins list with 60. He’s 10 starts away from reaching No. 800 in his Cup Series career, a feat achieved by only nine other drivers in NASCAR’s history.

