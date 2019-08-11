Kevin Harvick has the fuel and takes the win at Michigan

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Harvick had shown to have a fast car all weekend but had to pit in the first stage under green for a flat tire. 

He rallied back in the final stage, took the lead with 17 to go and stretched his fuel the final 49 laps, holding off Denny Hamlin to win Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. 

As Harvick took the checkered flag, cars ran out of fuel all over the track, jumbling the final running order.

career victory.

"That's way better than a burnout," Harvick said after taking ride with his son, Keelan riding shotgun in the No. 4 Ford. "We've spent the last couple summers together. He told me before the race, 'If you win, I get to ride in the car again, right?' 

"It takes a lot of people to make these cars go around winning races, which is what it's all about."

Asked what he thought of the ride, Keelan said, "It was kind of scary at first but then I liked it."

Kyle Larson ended up third, Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap cars elected to pit but Kurt Busch elected to stay out and led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 128. 

.

Logano powered around Kurt Busch off Turn 2 after the restart to take the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 133, Spencer Boyd, making his first Cup Series start, spun off Turn 4 and pounded the wall to bring out a caution. 

On the restart on Lap 137, Logano continued to lead followed by Kurt Busch, Byron, Blaney and Larson.

Clint Bowyer hit the wall on Lap 138 after the field briefly went four-wide on the restart, which brought out another caution. 

“Somebody got in the back of me. As soon as it happened, I was just along for the ride,” Bowyer said. “I don’t know. We have to get something figured out with these race tracks. 

“We are really fast by ourselves, practice and qualifying really well, in the top-five almost every single time but then we start the race and don't make the grip we need to compete.”

Several cars elected to pit under the caution but Logano remained on the track and in the lead when the race restarted on Lap 142.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a tire go down and spun off Turn 4 to bring out another caution on Lap 149. 

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Blaney the first off pit road thanks to a fuel-only stop. On the restart on Lap 153, Blaney led the way followed by Brad Keselowski and Logano.

Logano quickly worked to get around Blaney to retake the lead after the restart but Blaney did not go quietly as the two battled side-by-side before Logano eventually pulled away.

After 160 laps, Logano maintained a small lead over Blaney with Keselowski close behind in third.

On Lap 173, Harvick had moved up to second behind Logano. Several drivers were concerned if they had enough fuel to make it to the finish if the race remained green.

With 25 laps to go, Logano held a small advantage over Harvick. Keselowski was third, Hamlin fourth and Blaney had dropped to fifth.

On Lap 183, Harvick got a big run off Turn 4 to get around Logano and move into the lead.

With 11 laps remaining, Keselowski was forced to pit for fuel as his team didn’t get his tank full on his last stop. Logano was forced to pit with three laps remaining. Blaney also ran out before the finish.

1

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

200

 

22

2

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

200

1.054

6

3

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

200

16.800

 

4

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

200

18.645

43

5

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

Ford

200

18.679

 

6

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

200

22.144

3

7

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

200

22.380

 

8

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

200

22.508

 

9

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

200

23.767

 

10

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

200

24.643

 

11

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

200

24.983

 

12

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

Ford

200

25.340

 

13

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

200

28.312

 

14

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

200

28.611

 

15

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

Ford

200

28.804

 

16

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

Ford

200

30.079

 

17

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

200

30.968

52

18

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

200

34.481

 

19

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

200

34.713

66

20

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Toyota

200

38.593

 

21

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

Ford

200

39.357

 

22

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

200

39.775

 

23

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

Chevrolet

200

45.970

5

24

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

200

52.875

3

25

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

Ford

199

1 lap

 

26

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

28

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

199

1 lap

 

29

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

30

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

196

4 laps

 

31

27

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

Chevrolet

196

4 laps

 

32

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

Ford

194

6 laps

 

33

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

193

7 laps

 

34

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

192

8 laps

 

35

77

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

192

8 laps

 

36

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

Ford

191

9 laps

 

37

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

139

61 laps

 

38

53

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

Ford

123

77 laps

 

