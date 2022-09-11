KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the race.

He was running in the top 10 on Lap 34 when Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace dueled for position and came up in front of Harvick. That took the aero off Harvick’s car and he went into the wall.

“When those two cars came up in front of me I just got super tight,” said Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion. “When I lifted, it grabbed and got loose. I just wasn’t expecting them to come up and my car getting that tight.”

On needing to win next weekend at Bristol to advance, Harvick said: “It is what it is. We were racing to win anyway today, so that is what we will do again next week.”

Read more about NASCAR

Christopher Bell will ‘watch my back’ around Daniel Suarez Dr. Diandra: Predicting Kansas contenders Kevin Harvick sounds off on NASCAR, safety issues

Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas originally appeared on NBCSports.com