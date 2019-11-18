Kevin Harvick finishes fourth at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kevin Harvick finished fourth in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, adding 33 points to his season total.

Harvick ranks No. 3 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 5033 points. He’s posted 15 top-five finishes in 2019.

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the race, with Martin Truex Jr finishing second, and Erik Jones crossing the finish line third. Joey Logano followed in fifth.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch won Stage 2.

Harvick qualified in second position. He led on three occasions for a total of 41 laps. The 19th-year driver has piled up 49 career victories, 206 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 362 races.

There were 40 cars in the field, and the race endured three cautions and 15 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Busch’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1318 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1268. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1222 points on the season.

