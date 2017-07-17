Kevin Harvick: Fifth-place finish offers promise for fall playoff race at Loudon

Normally, Kevin Harvick wouldn’t be happy with a fifth-place finish.

But that kind of showing in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was a good run, Harvick said, especially when it comes time to return to the 1.058-mile flat track in the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs in September.

Harvick told NBCSN why he was okay with his performance and what he expects to do different in the return for the playoff race there in two months.

“This was a great weekend for our Ford,” Harvick said. “The guys did a great job, made it a little bit better than it was in practice, executed on pit road all day and we just did all the little things right.

“We didn’t have the speed the Toyotas had … but we hung in there and fought all day, everybody did a great job and we got a good finish.”

As for what his team may do differently in the playoff race, Harvick added, “I think they had a list a mile long before practice was over and before we even got into today of things we needed to do different. We know we need to come back with more speed for the (playoffs).”

