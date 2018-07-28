Harvick, Logano fastest in pair of practices at Pocono Raceway Joey Logano topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway at 176.370 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. MORE: Best 10-lap averages Full practice results Right behind him was first practice leader Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford at 176.336 mph. Rounding out …

Joey Logano topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway at 176.370 mph in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

MORE: Best 10-lap averages | Full practice results

Right behind him was first practice leader Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford at 176.336 mph.

Rounding out the top five were defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, Aric Almirola in the No. 10 SHR Ford and Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Series points leader Kyle Busch was 13th fastest with a speed of 173.762 mph in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

With less than a minute remaining in practice, Kyle Larson spun his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet and tapped the inside wall. He was ninth on the leaderboard.

The next on-track action is Busch Pole Qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET (NBCSN/NBC Sports App).

Practice 1

Kevin Harvick topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway at 174.965 mph in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

MORE: Full practice results

Last week’s New Hampshire winner, Harvick is looking for his first win at the “Tricky Triangle.”

Right behind him was Erik Jones in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 174.931 mph.

Rounding out the top five were Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 JGR Toyota and Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 SHR Ford.

Series points leader Kyle Busch was seventh fastest with a speed of 173.304 mph in the No. 18 JGR Toyota.

The following cars were held 15 minutes at the end of practice for infractions incurred at Loudon last week: Nos. 4, 11, 24, 37, 51 for failing pre-race inspection twice. Nos. 7, 66 were also held 15 minutes for being late to pre-qualifying inspection at Chicagoland.

Brad Keselowski, owner of six straight top-five finishes at Pocono, might have seen his fortune turn at the “Tricky Triangle.” The No. 2 Team Penske Ford suffered an electrical issue and severely limited his practice time. He mustered just nine laps to place 18th on the leaderboard with a speed of 172.490 mph.