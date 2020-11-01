Kevin Harvick fails to advance to the title race

Kevin Harvick, the winningest driver this season, will not have a chance to race for the Cup championship after he fell eight points short of advancing.

Harvick faced elimination with Chase Elliott, who entered the race outside a transfer spot, winning to take a spot in the championship round. That left Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Harvick to race for the final two spots.

Harvick, the regular-season-champion, was a point down on the last lap. His last-ditch effort to knock Kyle Busch out of the way for that one position didn’t work, ending Harvick’s championship hopes. It also snaps his streak of making the title race at three consecutive years. He had made the title race in five of the previous six years.

Harvick won nine races this year and still could become only the third driver in the last 25 years to win 10 or more races in a season if he wins next week’s season finale at Phoenix.

But in this playoff format – even with the 67 playoff points Harvick scored before Sunday’s race – the key is to win the third round. Harvick finished second at Kansas, 16th at Texas and 17th at Martinsville in this round. Not winning at Kansas and not finishing in the top 15 in other two races in the round doomed Harvick.

Asked by NBC Sports’ Marty Snider if he felt missing the title race was a possibility going into the race, Harvick said: “For sure with the way we’ve run here in the past. Everybody kept battling there. I tried to run into the door of (Busch) as a last-ditch effort and spun him out. Sorry to put him in the middle of trying to gain a point. Not a great three weeks. Didn’t go our way. Fought for everything we had. Just came up short.

“Look, these championship aren’t like winning like (Richard) Petty and (Dale) Earnhardt used to win them. You have to put them together three weeks at a time and it comes down to one race and it came down to one race for us tonight and came up short.”

Kurt Busch said of Harvick failing to make the title race: “It’s hard to fathom. I never expected that out of the No. 4 team.”

Said Martin Truex Jr. of Harvick’s situation: “That’s insane.”

Read more about NASCAR

View photos what drivers said at Martinsville More

What drivers said at Martinsville Martinsville Cup race results, driver points Chase Elliott in title round with victory at Martinsville; Kevin Harvick...

View photos

Story continues