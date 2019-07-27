Kevin Harvick earns first Busch Pole Award at Pocono Kevin Harvick had the best qualifying speed Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, clocking a lap of 51.707 seconds at 174.058 mph around the 2.5-mile track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. This is Harvick's fourth Busch Pole Award of the season and his first at the "Tricky Triangle." The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford has never won […]

Kevin Harvick had the best qualifying speed Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, clocking a lap of 51.707 seconds at 174.058 mph around the 2.5-mile track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. This is Harvick‘s fourth Busch Pole Award of the season and his first at the “Tricky Triangle.” The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford has never won a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono.

The qualifying order is unofficial until cars pass inspection prior to the race Sunday morning.

Joey Logano was just 0.203 seconds slower than Harvick, completing a lap in 51.910 seconds (173.377 mph). Aric Almirola was third at 51.974 seconds (173.164 mph). Erik Jones (51.990 seconds, 173.110 mph) and Austin Dillon (52.126 seconds, 172.659 mph) rounded out the top five.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott were both in backup cars. Larson’s lap of 53.370 seconds (168.634 mph) was good for 29th. Elliott came in 23rd at 52.848 seconds (170.300 mph).

The Gander RV 400 will start at 3 p.m. ET Sunday and air live on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Kyle Busch won this race last season and qualified seventh with a best time of 52.196 seconds and fast lap of 172.427 mph.