Kevin Harvick drives No. 4 Ford Mustang to seventh-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Kevin Harvick finished seventh in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 41 points to his season total.

Harvick now sits at No. 2 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2120 points. He’s posted 10 top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. came away with the victory in the race, with Kyle Busch taking second, and Denny Hamlin placing third. Brad Keselowski took fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman in the No. 5 spot.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Harvick qualified in second position at 126.559 mph. The 19th-year driver has piled up 48 career victories, 201 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 355 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were six lead changes.

With Truex finishing out front in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

