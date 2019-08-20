Kevin Harvick drives his No. 4 Ford Mustang to 39th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick crossed the finish line 39th in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday.

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in the race, with Matt DiBenedetto following in second, and Brad Keselowski placing third. Kyle Busch took fourth place, followed by Chase Elliott in the No. 5 spot.

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 with teammate Kurt Busch winning Stage 2.

Harvick earned eight points over the weekend, increasing his total to 830 on the season. He ranks No. 5 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The 19th-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Harvick qualified in the eighth position at 128.434 mph. He led once for a total of 28 laps but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 191.

The Bakersfield, California native has collected 47 career victories, 198 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 351 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

