Kevin Harvick to compete in Bristol Trucks race on dirt, adds three Xfinity dates

Kevin Harvick and Ryan Preece have added to their 2021 racing calendars, with Harvick scheduling a start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

Harvick is set to drive David Gilliland Racing’s No. 17 Ford in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (Saturday, March 27, 8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with sponsorship from Hunt Brothers Pizza. The appearance — his first in Camping World Trucks since 2015 — will provide prep time for Cup Series’ March 28 event, the first for the circuit on dirt since 1970.

RELATED: Photos: Bristol’s transformation | Power Rankings

Harvick also added three NASCAR Xfinity Series races at three road courses that are new to the Cup Series. He’ll drive a Stewart-Haas Racing Ford at Circuit of the Americas (May 22), Road America (July 3) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course (Aug. 14). Car number and sponsors for the Xfinity entry will be announced at a later date, according to the driver’s KHI Management agency, which also represents Preece.

Preece, in his third full Cup Series season with JTG Daugherty Racing, has added two Camping World Truck Series races to his schedule. He’s set to pilot Gilliland’s No. 17 at Nashville Superspeedway (June 18) then return the next week to compete at Pocono Raceway (June 26). Hunt Brothers will sponsor his Nashville go, and Morton Buildings will back his Pocono start.

“I tell all of the drivers we represent at KHI Management that nothing beats seat time, and that goes for me as well,” Harvick said in a news release. “I can learn and have some fun, all at the same time. Road-course racing and dirt-track racing is a challenge, and I‘m always up for a challenge.”