Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott fastest in second Cup practice at ISM Raceway

Kevin Harvick was fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice session at ISM Raceway.

An eight-time winner at the track, Harvick posted the top speed of 134.806 mph.

Chase Elliott also had a 134.806 mph lap but was listed second on the speed chart.

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (134.655), Brad Keselowski (134.559) and Denny Hamlin (134.424).

Rookie William Byron recorded the most laps with 48. He was 14th on the speed chart.

Hamlin had the best 10-lap average at 133.846 mph.

There were no accidents in the session.

