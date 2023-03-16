Kevin Harvick bringing back No. 29 for All-Star Race

For the NASCAR All-Star Race only, points leader Kevin Harvick is bringing back the No. 29 and the paint scheme he had when he won his first Cup race in 2001 at Atlanta.

“With this being my last year as a Cup Series driver, we wanted to highlight a lot of these moments, and many were made at RCR in that 29 car,” Harvick said in a statement from Stewart-Haas Racing.

“So, with the All-Star Race going to North Wilkesboro – a place with a ton of history – we thought it made sense in a year full of milestones and moments to highlight where it all started.”

Harvick’s Ford Mustang for the May 21 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will be white and feature the red stylized No. 29 that he drove throughout 2001. Primary sponsor Busch Light will bring back its logos from that era to complete the look on the car.

Harvick has competed in every All-Star Race since 2001. This is Harvick’s final season in Cup before he moves to the TV booth for Fox Sports next year.

