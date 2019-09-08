Kevin Harvick beats Menard to Brickyard 400 pole

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Harvick’s average lap speed of 185.766 mph went up midway through Sunday morning’s qualifying session and withstood a late challenge from Menard to give Harvick his third career pole in the Brickyard 400.

“I just have to thank everyone on our team for everything that they do. I thought we had a good car yesterday in race trim. In practice, we never did any qualifying stuff,” Harvick said. 

“I think clean air is the strategy by handling is going to come into play at some point. We saw that after about Lap 10 yesterday (in the Xfinity race), we saw who’s cars were pushing and not pushing. You’re going to have to hang on to them the best that you can in the beginning of a run to be fast.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on the tire wear to see if we can do two-tire (stops). So, there’s a number of things that will come into play today and hopefully we can finish where we start.”

Harvick hasn’t finished worse than eighth in his last five starts at Indy.

Menard – who won the Brickyard 400 in 2011 for his only Cup series win – ended up second (185.724 mph) for his best start of the season and Clint Bowyer – who is fighting to make the playoff field – was third (185.277 mph). 

Joey Logano will line up fourth and Jimmie Johnson – trying to keep his playoff streak alive – starts fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

1

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

48.448

 

185.766

2

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

48.459

0.011

185.724

3

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

48.576

0.128

185.277

4

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

48.598

0.150

185.193

5

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

48.601

0.153

185.181

6

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

48.628

0.180

185.079

7

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

48.707

0.259

184.778

8

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

48.723

0.275

184.718

9

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

48.733

0.285

184.680

10

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

48.750

0.302

184.615

11

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

48.751

0.303

184.612

12

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

48.799

0.351

184.430

13

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

48.828

0.380

184.320

14

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

48.880

0.432

184.124

15

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

48.905

0.457

184.030

16

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

48.929

0.481

183.940

17

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

48.932

0.484

183.929

18

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

48.973

0.525

183.775

19

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

48.974

0.526

183.771

20

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

49.008

0.560

183.643

21

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

49.044

0.596

183.509

22

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

49.107

0.659

183.273

23

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

49.170

0.722

183.038

24

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

49.198

0.750

182.934

25

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

49.217

0.769

182.864

26

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

49.229

0.781

182.819

27

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

49.260

0.812

182.704

28

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

49.415

0.967

182.131

29

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

49.439

0.991

182.043

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

49.565

1.117

181.580

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

49.618

1.170

181.386

32

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

49.697

1.249

181.097

33

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

49.826

1.378

180.629

34

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

50.174

1.726

179.376

35

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

50.491

2.043

178.250

36

27

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

 

Chevrolet

50.884

2.436

176.873

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

50.954

2.506

176.630

38

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Ford

51.134

2.686

176.008

39

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Ford

51.429

2.981

174.999

40

54

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

51.550

3.102

174.588

