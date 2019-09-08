Kevin Harvick beats Menard to Brickyard 400 pole
Harvick’s average lap speed of 185.766 mph went up midway through Sunday morning’s qualifying session and withstood a late challenge from Menard to give Harvick his third career pole in the Brickyard 400.
of his career.
“I just have to thank everyone on our team for everything that they do. I thought we had a good car yesterday in race trim. In practice, we never did any qualifying stuff,” Harvick said.
“I think clean air is the strategy by handling is going to come into play at some point. We saw that after about Lap 10 yesterday (in the Xfinity race), we saw who’s cars were pushing and not pushing. You’re going to have to hang on to them the best that you can in the beginning of a run to be fast.
“We’ll have to keep an eye on the tire wear to see if we can do two-tire (stops). So, there’s a number of things that will come into play today and hopefully we can finish where we start.”
Harvick hasn’t finished worse than eighth in his last five starts at Indy.
Menard – who won the Brickyard 400 in 2011 for his only Cup series win – ended up second (185.724 mph) for his best start of the season and Clint Bowyer – who is fighting to make the playoff field – was third (185.277 mph).
Joey Logano will line up fourth and Jimmie Johnson – trying to keep his playoff streak alive – starts fifth.
Rounding out the top-10 starters are Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.
1
4
Ford
48.448
185.766
2
21
Ford
48.459
0.011
185.724
3
14
Ford
48.576
0.128
185.277
4
22
Ford
48.598
0.150
185.193
5
48
Chevrolet
48.601
0.153
185.181
6
2
Ford
48.628
0.180
185.079
7
18
Toyota
48.707
0.259
184.778
8
1
Chevrolet
48.723
0.275
184.718
9
12
Ford
48.733
0.285
184.680
10
10
Ford
48.750
0.302
184.615
11
8
Chevrolet
48.751
0.303
184.612
12
17
Ford
48.799
0.351
184.430
13
88
Chevrolet
48.828
0.380
184.320
14
20
Toyota
48.880
0.432
184.124
15
43
Chevrolet
48.905
0.457
184.030
16
37
Chevrolet
48.929
0.481
183.940
17
38
Ford
48.932
0.484
183.929
18
3
Chevrolet
48.973
0.525
183.775
19
42
Chevrolet
48.974
0.526
183.771
20
41
Ford
49.008
0.560
183.643
21
34
Ford
49.044
0.596
183.509
22
6
Ford
49.107
0.659
183.273
23
47
Chevrolet
49.170
0.722
183.038
24
9
Chevrolet
49.198
0.750
182.934
25
13
Chevrolet
49.217
0.769
182.864
26
95
Toyota
49.229
0.781
182.819
27
19
Toyota
49.260
0.812
182.704
28
36
Ford
49.415
0.967
182.131
29
24
Chevrolet
49.439
0.991
182.043
30
32
Ford
49.565
1.117
181.580
31
00
Chevrolet
49.618
1.170
181.386
32
96
Toyota
49.697
1.249
181.097
33
11
Toyota
49.826
1.378
180.629
34
15
Chevrolet
50.174
1.726
179.376
35
51
Ford
50.491
2.043
178.250
36
27
Chevrolet
50.884
2.436
176.873
37
77
Chevrolet
50.954
2.506
176.630
38
52
Ford
51.134
2.686
176.008
39
53
Ford
51.429
2.981
174.999
40
54
Chevrolet
51.550
3.102
174.588