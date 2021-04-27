Kevin Hardy to announce Jaguars’ Night 2 draft picks

A draft tradition that has only grown in recent years has been allowing guests to announce the selections instead of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. That will continue this year, as every team’s pick on Night 2 of the draft will be announced by either a former or current team star.

For the Jaguars, that legend is former linebacker Kevin Hardy, who played for Jacksonville from his rookie season in 1996 until 2001. Originally taken with the second pick in the Jags’ second-ever draft, Hardy was a major part of the team’s AFC Championship run in 1999, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors in the process.

Injuries limited his career, and he only played three more seasons between the Cowboys and the Bengals before he retired. He finished his career with 741 tackles, 36 sacks and five interceptions.

Hardy will be busy on Friday, as the Jaguars have three picks in total on the night as things currently stand, two of which are in the second round.