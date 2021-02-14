Kevin Hall makes hole-in-one in Jim Nantz’s back yard
It’s becoming a tradition unlike any other.
CBS commentator Jim Nantz has a pretty great home at Pebble Beach and his backyard famously features a miniaturized replica of the seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
There’s a wonderful back story from Golfweek‘s Adam Schupak describing how Nantz acquired the property.
Phil Mickelson made a hole-in-one in the back yard in 2019, with Nantz providing a little play-by-play.
Now, you can add Kevin Hall’s name to the list of aces.
Hall, who plays on the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour, got in the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on a sponsor exemption for the second time. He even got a pre-tournament surprise message from fellow Ohio State Buckeye Jack Nicklaus.
Hall missed the cut after posting scores of 73-80 but, he can always say that he made an ace at Nantz’s place.
An ace for @KevinMHallOSU in Jim Nantz's backyard!
A highlight moment from a memorable week @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/LHbEUQRdv2 https://t.co/rDierEJxMC
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2021