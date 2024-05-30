Kevin Glenn, Andre Rison highlight new hires in Michigan high school football

Two former professional football players are continuing their coaching careers at high schools in Michigan.

Kevin Glenn was announced on Wednesday as the new head coach at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School (Detroit, Michigan), leaving his coaching position at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett. Replacing him at Liggett will be former NFL wide receiver Andre Rison, who will serve as the school’s interim head coach.

Last year, Rison was the offensive coordinator for Liggett. The former Michigan State wide receiver made five Pro Bowl appearances during his NFL career.

Following his retirement, Rison spent some time as a coach and instructor at Football University, an invite-only camp that also hosts the elite Top Gun camp.

U of D Jesuit is excited to announce Kevin Glenn as their new head coach for varsity football. Welcome to the family, Coach Glenn! To view the official announcement, please click the link below.

https://t.co/iiSyOeprBY#UofDJesuit #UofDJesuitFootball #UofDJesuitAthletics pic.twitter.com/Yz1fTDgRde — U of D Jesuit (@UofDJesuit) May 29, 2024

Glenn, born in Detroit, played his college football at Illinois State. He spent 18 seasons in the CFL, finishing his career with 52,867 passing yards. In 2007, he was named a CFL All-Star.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports