Kevin Gausman hilariously shoots down 'inside info' free agency tweet

Kevin Gausman has a dominant splitter, and he has been unleashing his wicked sense of humor on Twitter lately.

Gausman, a free agent after an All-Star season with the Giants in 2021, woke up early Friday morning and took to Twitter to hilariously shoot down some "inside info" regarding his upcoming free agency decision.

Inside info? News to me!! Only tie I have to OC is the bow tie I got at Fashion Island #FakeNews #WhoIsJesse #ItWasAClipOn https://t.co/HBS6bhu9uM — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) November 12, 2021

Gausman, who turns 31 in January, is one of the biggest free agents on the market and has a huge decision to make in the coming months.

As the ace of a Giants team that went on to win 107 games and capture the NL West crown, Gausman had the best season of his career, posting a 2.81 ERA in 192 innings over 33 starts. Thanks to that devastating splitter, he racked up a career-high 227 strikeouts.

Gausman's first half of the 2021 season was even better than his overall numbers. He had a 1.73 ERA in 18 starts, leading to his first career All-Star selection.

After signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Giants before the 2020 season, Gausman pitched well enough in the pandemic-shortened 60-game season to receive the $18.9 million qualifying offer from the Giants last winter, which he accepted.

Now, Gausman is on the open market looking to cash in on a stellar 2021 season. It's still too early in the free agency process to know how much he will get, or if it will be anywhere near the five-year, $125 million contract hypothesized by Jesse Myers Stirling.

But Gausman should have plenty of suitors as teams try to add a top-of-the-rotation starter. After limited success with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds earlier in his career, the former first-round draft pick thrived in San Francisco.

Is that enough to keep Gausman's splitter and sense of humor in orange and black for the next few years? Time will tell.