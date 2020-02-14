Kevin Garnett weighs in on Celtics announcing they'll retire his number

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics let it be known that no player in franchise history will wear the No. 5 again.

In a surprise video announcement during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team confirmed that Kevin Garnett's jersey would be retired at some point during the 2020-2021 season. Here's a look at the video, per the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

After the news broke, Garnett weighed in on the news. In a tweet, he said that he was "honored and thankful" to have his number retired with the C's.

I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics. I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation! https://t.co/eu7TdZCXuR — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) February 14, 2020

The accolade is certainly a deserved one for Garnett. He helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship and averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game during his six seasons with the Celtics.

And more importantly, he helped to immediately make the team's Big 3 of himself, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen mesh immediately in their first year together.

Garnett's number retirement will mark the 23rd in the history of the Celtics and he will join the likes of Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, and other Celtics legends in the TD Garden rafters.

