Kevin Garnett wants to see Sixers bring Suns’ Kevin Durant to Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching all avenues in order to upgrade the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey secured a ton of cap space to help this group move forward and up the ladder in the East.

Former Boston Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were asked how the Sixers could improve their roster. After pondering some names such as Paul George, Brandon Ingram, LeBron James, and others, Garnett brought up an interesting name: Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Garnett on Durant to Philly:

I wanna see KD go back East, man. I don’t like KD…Phoenix gotta figure that all out. I don’t think he looks all happy and this is the time to do all that (expletive). Everything’s up in the air, talking, everybody wanna change (expletive). This is when you start doing it. What!? KD to Philly? That’s heat!

Garnett and Pierce then went into how Durant would thrive as a third option at this stage of his career next to Embiid and Maxey. At this point, Durant is still a ruthless scorer who can carry a team at any moment, but playing next to Philadelphia’s two stars, there is less pressure on him to do so.

Durant is under contract with the Suns until 2026 when he can become a free agent. If the Sixers can somehow find a way to acquire him without having to give up a guy like Maxey, for example, then the Sixers will be in a great position to move forward and truly contend.

