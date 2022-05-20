Kevin Garnett is very bullish on Celtics after Game 2 rout of Heat

KG seems very bullish on Celtics after watching Game 2 rout of Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics at their best are a very scary sight.

The Heat found that out the hard way Thursday night at FTX Arena, as Boston rained 20 3-pointers on Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals en route to one of its most lopsided road postseason wins in franchise history.

The Celtics dropped Game 1 on Tuesday after a disastrous third quarter in which they committed eight turnovers, but with Marcus Smart and Al Horford back for Game 2, the C's were a well-oiled machine on both ends, racking up 28 assists on 43 field goals while playing excellent defense on Jimmy Butler and his supporting cast.

Former Celtics star Kevin Garnett watched all of this unfold from afar and made a bold declaration on his Instagram story after the game.

Instagram/@tic_pix

"C's play like this, ain't no one beating them!!!" Garnett exclaimed.

Garnett knows what's it's like playing for an unbeatable team, as his 2007-08 Celtics won the NBA title 14 years ago. While these Celtics don't have a "Big Three" like Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, there are some parallels on the defensive end: Like that 2008 squad, the 2021-22 C's boasted the NBA's best defense by nearly ever metric during the regular season and have been tenacious defenders during the 2022 postseason while knocking off superstars such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One of Garnett's 2008 teammates, Kendrick Perkins, also sees potential championship DNA in these Celtics thanks to their defensive prowess.

A healthy Celtics team is just to damn good defensively. The communication, help and rotations are on another level. We can keep talking offense all we want but â€œDefense win Championshipsâ€ Carry the hell onâ€¦ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 20, 2022

We shouldn't crown the Celtics yet, however. They're still prone to shooting slumps and lapses in focus, which led to Miami's 22-2 third-quarter run in Game 1. The Heat are one of the NBA's most resilient teams, and Boston will need to play well for 48 minutes in at least three more games if they want to reach the NBA Finals.

But to Garnett's point, the Celtics' best might be better than any other team's best. So, if they remain healthy and keep playing like they did Thursday night, they might prove KG right.