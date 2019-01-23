Kevin Garnett tells amazing story about Austin Rivers challenging him to 1-on-1 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kevin Garnett is one of the most competitive players in NBA history, so when a high school player challenged him to a game of 1-on-1 at a Boston Celtics practice, The Big Ticket couldn't turn him down.

Garnett, during a recent appearance on the "Chris Vernon Show," talked about a time when Austin Rivers, the son of former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, asked KG to play 1-on-1 with him by rolling the ball toward his sneakers.

Watch Garnett tell the story in the video below:

Kevin Garnett and TA tell the story of Austin Rivers as a junior in HS showin up to a Celtics practice and challenging KG to a game of One-on-one.



KG came away impressed with Rivers and predicted he'd be in the NBA at some point. He was right, too. Rivers went to Duke for one year and was selected 10th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2012 NBA Draft. After playing for a few different teams over the last couple seasons, Rivers has found a home in Houston, where he's actually been an important player for the Rockets during injured point guard Chris Paul's absence.

Garnett is a great storyteller, and there's probably a lot more of these great tales from his days as a Celtic. Hopefully more of them are brought to light in the future.

