Kevin Garnett takes issue with Anthony Davis' agent over trade request originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis' comments Saturday raised an important question. Who's really in charge of his trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans: Himself or his agent?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you ask Kevin Garnett, that's a question we shouldn't be wondering.

The former Boston Celtics star spoke candidly about the Davis saga Saturday night on TNT's broadcast from NBA All-Star Weekend, seemingly taking issue with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports for how the Davis saga has played out over the last few weeks.

"This was a bit unprofessional, to be honest."



KG gives his take on Anthony Davis' trade request pic.twitter.com/biQlFMxXme



— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

"It's not my taking," Garnett said. " ... I don't like the way the process has come out.

"I don't like the fact that the agents are dictating the whole move of this. Shout-out to Rich Paul, shout-out to Klutch and what they do, but this was a bit unprofessional, to be honest."

According to reports, Paul was aggressive in trying to negotiate a pre-deadline trade to the Los Angeles Lakers to team Davis up with Paul's star client and childhood friend, LeBron James.

That plan of attack made sense for the Lakers: The Boston Celtics couldn't trade for Davis until July 1 unless it moved Kyrie Irving, so it was in L.A.'s best interest to try to strike a deal before Feb. 7.

But several of L.A.'s reported offers to New Orleans became public, which Garnett believes caused unnecessary drama in both locker rooms.

Story continues

"To call for a trade that you probably couldn't get in the long run and probably know that it was a long shot to get done during a season like this? Not only cause hiccups in your own program, but think about the Lakers and the hiccups this caused over there.

"Those kids was playing totally different basketball than they were after the trade deadline. Y'all saw that. The energy was different."

Garnett, of course, requested his own trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2007 and landed on the Celtics, a team he initially said he wouldn't sign a long-term deal with.

Davis will become a free agent in 2020 and reportedly is leaning toward signing with the Lakers when he does. But as we found out Saturday, the reports about Davis' desires and Davis' actual desires aren't necessarily aligned, so C's fans are hoping he follows in KG's footsteps on his way to Boston.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.