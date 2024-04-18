Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce weigh in on NIL’s impact on the college game

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is over, UConn the champs, and most of the college basketball world now focused on the 2024-25 season ahead. But perhaps more than ever, the impact of the “name, image, likeness” rules that allow college players to make money off of endorsements.

Known more commonly as NIL, the change in how the NCAA game works in terms of compensation has had some major impacts on the college game. And not all bad, either. But can this band-aid fix a more substantial issue of athlete compensation at the college level? Or will so-called “student athletes” end up getting paid outright?

To talk over what NIL means for the college game and the wider world of basketball, Boston Celtics Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett recently weighed in on the phenomenon on a recent episode of the “Ticket and the Truth” podcast.

Check it out above for yourself!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire