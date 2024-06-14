Kevin Garnett names the only player he feels will catch LeBron James’ scoring record

Where LeBron James ranks on the list of the greatest players in NBA history is a hot and polarizing debate. A growing number of people feel he deserves to be ranked No. 1 or No. 2, but of course, there are also many who think he ranks significantly lower than that.

The two biggest feathers in James’ cap when it comes to his legacy are his longevity, which is reaching a historic level, and the fact that he’s the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. In fact, no other basketball player in world history has scored as many points as he has.

It has led some to ask who among current players could perhaps surpass the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s career scoring mark someday. Retired Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett feels there is only one active player who can do it — Luka Doncic (h/t The Cold Wire).

Kevin Garnett says Luka Doncic will be the “only one to catch LeBron James’” scoring record, per @allthesmokeprod. Agree? pic.twitter.com/Ib68YrHhYg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 12, 2024

In just six seasons and at the age of 25, Doncic has already assembled an impressive young resume. He has quickly scored 11,470 regular season points, and his 28.7 points per game career regular-season average is third all-time, behind only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

This year, he led the NBA with a mark of 33.9 points a game, to go along with 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds per contest, as he has led his Dallas Mavericks to the championship series despite an underwhelming roster.

Many have criticized the Slovenia import for not being in tip-top shape. But if he gets on the treadmill or starts doing swim training to boost his stamina and endurance, and if he is lucky enough to avoid major injury, perhaps he will have a chance at surpassing James.

Of course, Doncic will have to want to play long enough in the league, and exactly how long he will have the desire to stick around is another question.

