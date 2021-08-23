Kevin Garnett hints at continued Ray Allen beef on Instagram

Did Kevin Garnett throw more shade at Ray Allen with IG story? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Apparently a decade isn't long enough for Kevin Garnett to resolve his differences with Ray Allen.

On Saturday, the Celtics fan account "bostoncelts4eva" shared a throwback photo on Instagram of Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and Allen representing Boston at the 2011 NBA All-Star Game.

Garnett apparently liked the photo and re-shared it on his Instagram story -- with one notable edit.

KG just cropped Ray Allen out on his IG story💀 pic.twitter.com/8LJIx33QLo — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) August 22, 2021

Yup: KG really cropped Allen out of the photo he shared on Instagram.

The picture doesn't include a caption, so maybe Garnett was struggling with photo dimensions and happened to cut Allen out. But it's impossible to ignore the context here.

After five successful seasons with the Celtics that included an NBA championship in 2008 and a Finals appearance in 2010, Allen left Boston in 2012 free agency to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat, who had just eliminated the C's in the 2012 playoffs.

Garnett, Pierce and Rondo felt betrayed by Allen, who reportedly didn't communicate with his teammates before signing with Miami. And as former Celtics teammate Kendrick Perkins explained last year, Garnett isn't one to let go of beefs easily.

"Ray wasn't calling nobody, he wasn't answering his phone. Then all of a sudden, he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Heat. Right? So it's like a slap in the face with no warning, no nothing," Perkins recalled.

"It's like, what? That's how you rockin,' Ray? And all of a sudden, with KG, that was it. I know one thing with KG. It ain't no in-between with KG. He either don't like you, or he love you to death. That's just how it is."

Garnett, Pierce and Allen all will be in Springfield, Mass., next month at the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction ceremony -- Garnett is presenting Pierce as an inductee, while Allen will present ex-Heat teammate Chris Bosh -- but it doesn't sound like they'll be spending much extra time together.